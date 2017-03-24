Doubleday Sports Complex committee releases preliminary designs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents now have an opportunity to review plans for what has been a dream for the past six years.

Members of the Doubleday Sports Complex committee, Sheridan Recreation District board and others spent the past week gathering input from the public on preliminary designs for the future sports complex in north Sheridan.

The preliminary renderings are far from final, committee members said, and people still have plenty of time to weigh in on designs.

“We really want public comment on this,” said Nathan Mullinax, president of the Doubleday Sports Complex committee. “If you see it or want something included, maybe we could try to bring it into the design. …We want to fill everybody’s needs as much as possible.”

Included in the preliminary design are four little league baseball fields with 200-foot fences, four softball fields with 300-foot fences, three full-sized soccer fields with the potential for 17 youth soccer fields. Seating is placed alongside the soccer fields for spectators, as well.

Other features may include a hospitality plaza, batting cages, a parking area for 250-300 cars, picnic areas, flexible park spaces and a walking path surrounding the complex that connects with the Sheridan trail system.

The preliminary design came after several rough drafts, project manager Randy Bomar said, and the Doubleday committee will continue to alter the designs with additional input.

“We are going to keep (making changes) until we get to the final design,” Bomar said. “We are going to look at things that we like, things that we can tweak — those are items we are always looking at.”

The committee emphasized that the complex will be a place for all activities, not just baseball. Sheridan Recreation District Board Chairman Don Julian sees a potential for the complex to host large events — sports related and otherwise.

Soon, committee members will meet with foundations and other entities to capture funds to build the complex. About $9 million will need to be raised before the project can be completed.

If all goes according to plan, the committee hopes to complete designs for the complex by July, finish underground work by fall and send the project out for bid by spring 2018.

“If everything fell into place, by April 1 of 2018, we could start to see some building going on,” Bomar said.

On April 5, the committee will host a public meeting for the community to learn more about the complex. The meeting will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown office at 61 S. Gould St.

The Doubleday committee includes members from the Sheridan Recreation District, Sheridan Youth Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Sheridan Storm Soccer, Sheridan College and the Sheridan Softball Association.