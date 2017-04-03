WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Doubleday Sports Complex Committee to host public meeting
SHERIDAN — The Doubleday Sports Complex Committee will host a public meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital office at 61 S. Gould St.
The meeting will focus on the preliminary plan for the sports complex and provide area residents with an opportunity to provide feedback and ideas on the design to fit the needs of local sports groups that will use the facility.
