Doubleday moving forward at right time for SRD

SHERIDAN — Don Julian referred to the events leading up to the Doubleday Sports Complex as a “perfect storm.” The Sheridan Recreation District board president said at Wednesday’s board meeting that all the changes and happenings within the Sheridan community all kind of lined up as the Doubleday committee moved forward with plans for the new North Main complex.

SRD executive director Richard Wright advised the board Wednesday that Sheridan College had plans for a new dormitory that would eliminate one of the three softball fields on campus. The Rec District utilizes the three fields for youth and adult programs in an agreement with the college.

The plan constructs the new building on field three, which Wright said, “creates issues with us for softball.” More than 40 adult softball teams use the fields in the summer, plus Little Guy Football teams practice on the fields in the fall.

While the SRD and its board of directors knew changes to the softball complex were inevitable based on growth and opportunities at the college, Julian noted that the expected 2018 construction of the dormitory added a specific deadline to the planning of the new Doubleday Complex.

The Doubleday Complex has been in the works for more than five years. Neltje donated 14 acres of land to the Sheridan Baseball Academy in 2011 for a baseball-softball complex.

As plans developed, the groups involved grew and realized there were more recreational opportunities within the proposal.

In August of last year, the city of Sheridan approved a land exchange that traded Neltje’s original 14-acre gift for a 45-acre plot farther north.

The new Doubleday Sports Complex is represented by the SRD, city of Sheridan, Sheridan Baseball Academy, American Legion Baseball, Sheridan County Babe Ruth Baseball, Sheridan Youth Baseball, Sheridan Softball Association, North Main Association and Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

The Recreation District board approved a $10,000 donation from the SRD to the Doubleday Complex at the Oct. 2016 board meeting.

The Doubleday group recently received its 501(c)(3) status and is now working with cost estimates associated with the project.

Julian called the current phase the “information-gathering mode,” and once the plans are in place, the group plans to unveil a fundraising attack in the coming months.

Jeannie Weissman, who helps with grant writing and was heavily involved in the new ice rink in Sheridan, is working with the Doubleday group as they move forward into the funding process. She noted her excitement for the project at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“I like Neltje’s quote, ‘dream bigger,’” Weissman said. “(The complex) will meet our immediate needs, absolutely, but it also supports growth.”

The facility will be owned by the city, but the SRD will maintain and manage it. The Doubleday board is in charge of the design, funding and building of the complex.

Once the essential information has been gathered over the next couple of months, Julian expects the ball to really get rolling with the support of the community.

“There is a lot of interest, but there’s also a lot that needs to be done,” he said.

In other business:

• The board introduced two new board members — Thayer Shafer from the city of Sheridan and SCSD2 board member Molly Steel. They replaced Ann Perkins and Kristen Kelly.

• The board requested that Wright come up with a policy regarding community service workers at the district. The SRD currently uses community service workers but doesn’t have a set policy on the hiring and use of those workers.

• Wright discussed Sheridan Travel and Tourism sporting grant opportunities that the district takes advantage of and that are open for recreational use in Sheridan. The SRD uses them for events such as its Winter Shootout and postseason tournaments. The WYO Rodeo and Sheridan County School District 2 also take advantage of these grants.

• Program directors Seth Ulvestad and Colton Thompson introduced new programs for the spring season, including kayaking and running events and women’s and co-ed basketball leagues. Players and teams can register at sheridanrecreation.com

• The SRD is revamping its website to make things easier to access and to streamline registrations for leagues and events via the site. The site will also be more mobile friendly.