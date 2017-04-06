Doubleday committee meets with public

SHERIDAN — Members of the Doubleday Sports Complex committee call it an exciting time for their project.

Wednesday, the committee met with community members to go over the conceptual design for the Doubleday Sports Complex planned for north Sheridan. The design is still preliminary, and members are still taking input for the project.

“We have put together what we call our conceptual plan,” said Randy Bomar, project manager for the design portion of the project. “We haven’t designed anything yet, but we have just gathered ideas from various groups, and everybody has goals in mind for what they would like us to achieve.”

Included in the preliminary design are four little league baseball fields with 200-foot fences, four softball fields with 300-foot fences, three full-sized soccer fields with the potential for 17 youth soccer fields. Seating is placed alongside the soccer fields for spectators, as well.

The next step for the project will focus on fundraising. Committee members say they are about $9 million shy from reaching their goal.

If all goes according to plan, the project could break ground as soon as April 2018.