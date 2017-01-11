WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Double Nickel tourney at Cloud Peak Lanes Sunday


Courtesy Graphic |

SHERIDAN — The next Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament will take place Sunday at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan.

Shift time for the tournament is 10 a.m.

Those planning on competing should contact Dale at bowlingnut740@aol.com or 406-652-3104.

