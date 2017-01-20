Don’t confirm DeVos, unprepared, unfit Re: Wyoming’s first-rate schools

I would like to state my support and pride in our public schools. Wyoming is blessed with quality public schools and dedicated educational professionals. I am a proud product of public education and have a daughter in one of our state’s best school districts.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is disturbingly unqualified to lead our public schools. She has absolutely no credentials making her a fit for the position. Her lack of qualifications was on full display during her confirmation hearing. From failing to convincingly support students with disabilities to her absence of understanding of the difference between proficiency and growth to her willingness to cut federal funding from our public schools, Ms. DeVos has shown her lack of support for, and knowledge of, the very institution she is charged to lead.

We should all strive to make education the best it can be. Ms. DeVos’ record has not demonstrated her intent to do this. Instead of working to support and improve public schools, she has literally made it her life’s mission to completely destroy public education. She makes no secret of this. She has said that public schools are a dead end.

I reject her assessment of public education. Public education was not a dead end for me and it wasn’t a dead end for the overwhelming majority of Americans who used public education as the springboard to a better life. Our public schools are the lifeblood of our rural towns and cities and are a source of community pride. Our students, our committed public school teachers and our communities deserve someone who will fight for the best public education system possible instead of continuing a crusade to dismantle it. We need someone who will work with our public schools, not be an adversary to them.

Ms. DeVos led her fight against public education in Michigan. It has not produced the results she guaranteed. If that is the direction she wants to take the nation I say no thank you. I prefer Wyoming’s first-rate public schools.

Brad Mohrmann

Sheridan



