Donation leads to new printmaking course at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College students will learn how to use one of history’s important inventions next semester.

The Sheridan College arts department received a new printmaking press, which allows the college to hold a printmaking course for the first time.

“I think community members are really excited because it’s something that really hasn’t been seen around here,” said Brittney Denham-Whisonant, an SC arts instructor who will teach the printmaking class during the 2017 spring semester.

Printmaking is the art of taking drawings, painting, etchings and other art forms and multiplying them through a series of processes. Often, products that come off of a press appear more original than a copy reproduced from a traditional printer.

Students and faculty can thank artist Ted Waddell for the new press. Waddell, who works out of Idaho but has family ties to Sheridan, donated the press to the SC Fine Arts Department, making it possible for faculty to launch the new class.

“Basically, we were able to grow and multiply the number of students we can host — we were able to double our offerings,” Denham-Whisonant said.

The college got its hands on one of the best presses out there.

The press is made by Takach Press, one of the few companies in the world to still make printmaking presses. SC’s press is one of the first automatic electric printing presses the company produced.

“It’s pretty phenomenal to have the size and scale of this kind of equipment in a school our size,” said Rod Dugal, SC faculty and chair of the arts department. “You won’t see many community college’s out there have (a printmaking press) like we do.”

Previously, students worked on a small press with limited capabilities, however, faculty and students can now use the new press to work with relief, intaglio, screen printing and lithography printing styles.

Denham-Whisonant said that the art of printmaking has made a comeback in the art world, however, few schools have courses available.

“Printmaking tended to just fade away at major universities,” Denham-Whisonant said. “But just recently it’s blown up again. The actual process of printmaking is very intensive and process oriented, and that stuff is usually the first to go when technology takes over.”

But like many lost arts, printmaking began to make a comeback with the next generation of artists.

Faculty said that students enjoy mastering a complicated process and the quality product produced by printmaking. The course already struck a cord with Sheridan College’s students — next semester’s class filled up quickly. However, faculty said they plan to keep the course available throughout the years and encourage the community to take the printmaking class, as well.

“We really want to make this something the community and our students can enjoy,” Denham-Whisonant said.