Don King Days to include weekend events

SHERIDAN — The annual Don King Days will take place Sept. 2-4 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.

The activities will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the World Champion Blacksmiths Contest. A polo match will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The blacksmith contest will continue Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Also on Sunday, polo will begin at 11 a.m. Bloody Marys, mimosas and beer will be available starting at noon. Following polo, Calcutta and the introduction of ropers, riders, players and horses will take place. Calcutta and Don King Day events will follow and late afternoon entertainment will be featured at the clubhouse. On Monday, the blacksmiths contest begins again at 9 a.m. and Don King Days events will start with polo at 11 a.m. Roping and bronc riding will follow.

Late afternoon entertainment will once again be featured at the clubhouse.

Don King Days events will include bronc riding and steer roping.

Events will take place at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, located at 352 Bird Farm Road in Big Horn.