District consolidation could hurt small communities

SHERIDAN — Combining school districts could be detrimental to communities, local officials say.

As the Wyoming Legislature looks to reduce the education budget shortfall, one proposal on the list of options is to reduce the number of school districts from 48 to 23, or one for each county.

But many local administrators said consolidating school districts could impact more than education.

It could also affect the communities in which the districts are based.

Clearmont, a town with a population estimated at 140 residents, would be severely impacted if Sheridan County School District 3 closed shop, according to Superintendent Charles Auzqui. Many of SCSD3’s employees are residents of the town.

“It’s a statewide cause of concern, not just local,” Auzqui said.

“Basically, it would cause a reduction of about 25 school districts, and it would have a financial impact for the county,” he added. “More importantly, it would have a huge impact on our communities.”

Marty Kobza agreed. The Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent said that consolidation of school districts can lead to closures of schools.

That, in turn, would economically depress those small communities, as the majority of teachers live near the communities in which they work, he said.

“(Schools) are the central hub of many of these communities,” Kobza said. “It certainly is for ours.”

District officials said consolidation would also create concerns about what the governing board would look like. Auzqui and Kobza agree that each district has its own set of unique needs, and a countywide school district could minimize each community’s local control of its schools’ operations.

The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees has not taken a stance on the issue, however, SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said that consolidation would barely put a dent in the massive budget shortfall.

“District consolidation would save $7.5 million, and the state budget is facing a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars,” Craft said. “Our board hasn’t taken a position on this topic … but anyone can look at that and draw some conclusions.”

The $7.5 million in savings would come primarily from eliminating salaries of high-ranking administrators in the districts. Each superintendent is the highest-paid employee in his or her respective districts — SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty earned $198,000; Kobza earned $133,667; and SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui earned $106,886 in 2015.

Steve Maier, Sheridan County commissioner, said this isn’t the first time the state Legislature looked at consolidating school districts.

In the early 1990s, the state looked at school district consolidation during similarly turbulent financial times.

Maier said that the response remains the same: savings from district consolidation would be minimal, and it will only further damage Wyoming’s economy.

“Consolidation savings are minimal and they focus on personnel, where the bulk of the school budget is spent,” Maier said. “That would be difficult for everyone and, depending on the number, have an impact on the local economy. Likewise, any reduction in funding to the schools or college has an impact on the local economy.”

The consolidation proposal has not had much support among lawmakers. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said that in his conversations with other legislators, most want to steer away from district consolidation and look elsewhere to make cuts.

Lawmakers have repeatedly said they hope to solve the budget crisis this legislative session.