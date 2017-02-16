WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Distinguished Young Women to compete for scholarship


SHERIDAN — There is a call for applicants to participate in the state program of Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming, a free program to compete for cash scholarships for college. 

Young women graduating in the class of 2018 are eligible to participate in the state program that will take place in Laramie Aug. 2-5.

Participants will compete in five areas: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self expression. More information and the application can be found on the Distinguished Young Women website at www.distinguishedyw.org.

Taelor Nielsen of Worland is the 2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming. Nielsen will go on to compete this June at the national competition in Mobile, Alabama.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Adrienne Rea at national headquarters 251-438-3621, adrienne@distinguishedyw.org or see www.distinguishedyw.org. 

Staff Reports

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

