Dining for a Cause to benefit Habitat for Humanity


SHERIDAN — The next round of Dining for a Cause will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. at Frackelton’s.

The event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.

One hundred percent of sales will be donated to the nonprofit.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 675-6055 or at www.frackeltons.com.

Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.

