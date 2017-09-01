Despite penalties, Broncs cruise past Central 37-7

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs didn’t play the cleanest game Friday night by any stretch. Sheridan turned the ball over twice and committed 13 penalties for 140 yards. Still, the Broncs prevailed in a 37-7 victory over the Cheyenne Central Indians.

Head coach Don Julian wasn’t pleased with the penalties and said his team still has plenty to work on moving forward — the details, he called them — but he also noted that his team had a number of positive takeaways from the game.

One thing the Broncs carried over from their Zero-Week blowout of Rock Springs was the big-play mentality. Of Sheridan’s five touchdowns Friday night, three went for 38 yards or more.

Kyle Custis opened the game with a 38-yard screen pass on a fourth-and-five situation. After a 21-yard pass and catch from Aaron Woodward to Blake Vigil to give Sheridan a 14-0 first-quarter lead, Vigil went even bigger on a 71-yard touchdown catch.

Parker Christensen capped off the evening with a 42-yard touchdown run to give the Broncs a 34-0 lead in the third quarter and all but put the game away.

Ryan Sessions also scored on a 7-yard reception, and Sam Smart drained a 25-yard field goal to round out the Sheridan scoring.

Sheridan’s defense was even more stout Friday night, carrying over its tenacity from its shutout against Rock Springs. The Broncs forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — and their shutout streak made it to seven-straight quarters before the Indians scored a touchdown in the fourth Friday.

Woodward finished the game 16 for 18 passing with 261 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 49 yards. Christensen carried the ball nine times for 77 yards, and Custis had five rushes for 60 yards and two catches for 50 yards. Vigil finished with 102 yards on two receptions.

Sheridan sits on a 2-0 record and returns home next week for a game that most of the state has circled on its calendar. The Broncs host the Natrona Mustangs in a rematch of last fall’s state championship, a 56-28 victory in favor of the Broncs.

Natrona defeated Cheyenne South 62-0 last week before taking down Gillette in a 76-6 blowout Friday. Combined, the Broncs and Mustangs have outscored their opponents 226-13 this season.

“We are very excited to get home to get ready for a big week ahead,” Julian said.