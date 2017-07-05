Denham-Whisonant talks about Jentel residency

SHERIDAN — While many artists don’t have the luxury of time to experiment with their work, Brittney Denham-Whisonant recently received that opportunity.

Denham-Whisonant, a photography and printmaking instructor at Sheridan College, was selected for the Jentel Artist Residency program and she has spent the past month working on printmaking projects.

Printmaking is the art of taking drawings, painting, etchings and other art forms and multiplying them through a series of processes.

Denham-Whisonant was only the third Sheridan County resident to be offered a spot in the residency. She began her work at the program in mid-June and will wrap up July 13.

The Jentel Artist Residency program was founded in 2001 by Sheridan philanthropist and artist Neltje. Since then, hundreds of artists and writers have had the opportunity to spend one month on the ranch near Banner to work on projects.

“They have a month where they don’t have to worry about producing a product,” said Jentel Artist Residency program Executive Director Mary Jane Edwards. “They are using the time to renew, refresh, be stimulated, to open themselves up to new ideas and experiment.”

“It’s really about focusing on the process.”

Denham-Whisonant agreed. She said having the gift of time to work on her projects has given her the opportunity to try new things.

“It takes you away from your everyday life,” Denham-Whisonant said. “It allows you to focus on yourself, on your work and your relationship to your work. It allows you to kind of unpack yourself.”

Earning a spot in the program is competitive.

Edwards said the program receives hundreds of applications for its residency annually, and summer tends to be the most popular time for artists to apply.

Artists must select a handful of their work to submit for judging. Denham-Whisonant submitted both photography and printmaking examples.

Denham-Whisonant said sharing the program with five other artists has been powerful. While they all work on different projects, Denham-Whisonant said conversing and working alongside others is especially helpful for her creative process.

“We are working in different mediums, but we all have that language,” Denham-Whisonant said. “It’s really nice to have some fresh eyes and not create in a vacuum.”

Denham-Whisonant and the other artists in the residency program will meet with members of the public to discuss their work during Jentel Presents set for 5:30-7 p.m. July 5 at SAGE Community Arts.