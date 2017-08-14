Dementia friendly training offered in Aug., Sept.

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming will offer training for local businesses and their employees in August and September.

The training will evaluate businesses to find simple ways to create a safe and welcoming environment, provide resources to support staff and help employees recognize the signs of dementia, communicate effectively with individuals with dementia and locate resources for individuals and care partners affected by dementia.

Training times will be Aug. 15 from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Aug. 24 from 5-6 p.m., Sept. 13 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and Sept. 14 from 5-6 p.m.

The trainings will take place at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, located at 171 N. Main St.

To sign up, call Dementia Friendly Wyoming at 461-7134 or see www.dfwsheridan.org.