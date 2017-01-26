Death, taxes IRS, exemptions

People who are concerned about death taxes on their estate might be interested to know that the IRS has announced the 2017 numbers for annual gift tax exemption and the lifetime estate and gift tax exemption.

The 2017 annual gift tax exemption is $14,000, which is the same as it was for 2016. That means that a person can make gifts up to $14,000 each to as many people as he or she wants to during 2017 without having to file a federal gift tax return and without using any of their lifetime gift and estate tax exemption. For example, during 2017 a husband and wife with four children could each make gifts of up to $14,000 from each parent to each child, for a total of $112,000, without having to file a federal gift tax return. This is not an exemption from the Medicaid 5-year look-back period which relates to payment of nursing home costs.

The lifetime estate and gift tax exemption has been increased to $5.49 million, up from the 2016 exemption of $5.45 million. That means that each U.S. citizen can now pass $5.49 million worth of property to their heirs free of federal gift or estate tax. The property may be passed either during a person’s lifetime by gifts, or at his or her death by inheritance. For example, a married couple could each pass $5.49 million of property to their children, for a total of $10.98 million, free of federal gift and estate tax. This is over and above the $14,000 annual gift tax exemption.

Fortunately, in Wyoming we no longer have a state inheritance tax. Consequently, for most Wyoming residents, death taxes are no longer a problem.

Timothy S. Tarver

Sheridan