Dead Swede Hundo includes 100-mile, 40-mile races

SHERIDAN — The Dead Swede Hundo, which includes 100-mile and 40-mile bicycle races, will take place Saturday.

Both races will begin and end at the Black Tooth Brewing Company, located at 312 Broadway St.

Registration is $75 per person for the 100-mile race and $45 for the 40-mile race. Entry fees include race entry, a meal ticket, a beer ticket, a T-shirt, a water bottle and other perks.

Following the race, Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a street dance featuring live music, food trucks, lawn games, street vendors and more. Bands set to perform include the Jalan Crossland Band, the April June Trio and Gary Small and the Coyote Brothers. Music will begin at 4 p.m.

For more information, see www.thedeadswede.com.