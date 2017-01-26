Dayton Town Council holds public hearing for annexation request

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council held a public hearing on an annexation request for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road at its meeting Tuesday.

Dayton citizens and neighbors of the property raised questions regarding property access; agreeing to shared driveway maintenance for usage; neighboring property water and utility easements; fencing along the easements; possible use restrictions; and reasons to annex the property into the town of Dayton.

Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark said the annexation would be a benefit to the town in terms of taxes.

The council approved the annexation on the first of three necessary readings.

In other business, councilors approved a replat of Lot 1 of the Pfister Subdivision renamed the Bridge Street Subdivision owned by the Padlock Ranch. The lot is zoned Residential 1 on the side facing Bridge Street and Business 1 on the side facing Main Street. The lot will be split down the middle creating two residential lots facing Bridge Street and two business lots facing Main Street.

Walters-Clark requested a discussion regarding a subdivision ordinance requiring developers to construct sidewalks. The property is an old subdivision that is being replatted at this time, she said. The streets and infrastructure are already in place and there is no room for sidewalks. The planning committee approved the subdivision, but a discussion was needed regarding sidewalks by the town council.

Mayor Norm Anderson responded that considering that side of town doesn’t have sidewalks, it was a mute point. There would be two lots with sidewalks and no others. He feels the ordinance applies to new subdivisions more so than a replat.

Lofgren added that the planning committee has gone through each of the ordinances and the property meets all requirements.

In other business, junior councilors from Tongue River High School Heidi Henderson and Libby Heimbaugh reported that Jason McArthur, music teacher at TRHS has written the script and composed the music for a play called “The Great Tie Flume,” which will be performed at the TRHS auditorium March 7-9.

In addition, the TRHS student council is hosting a blood drive Feb. 8 and a raffle for which the drawing is Feb. 17.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• swore in new Junior Councilors from Tongue River High School William Austin Miller and Taylor Holliday.

• heard a report from Councilor Eric Lofgren that the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board was unsuccessful in receiving funding for the natural gas pipeline from the State Loan and Investment Board. He said the board thought the project was too big, and it didn’t have enough funding available.

• tabled scheduling a work-study to discuss ordinances for the next council meeting so that Councilors Clifford Reed and Craig Reichert could participate.

• heard a request from Uecker for signs signifying bus stop ahead for a bus stop on Ulm and River Roads.

• heard a commendation from Alley for the town employees doing a good job of snow removal this year.

• heard a request from Walters-Clark to add a discussion to the next council meeting agenda regarding two House bills that deal with concealed carry on university campuses and in municipal buildings. Clark and Anderson are not in favor of the bills.