Dayton Town Council awards beer permit, hears from Sen. Bruce Burns

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council heard a report from Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, regarding the recent legislative session and upcoming funding challenges Monday.

Burns discussed cuts made to the state general fund, which totaled 9.26 percent amounting to $276 million, and included cutting more than 500 positions, most of which were vacant, but funded. He provided a list of state agencies with the percentages and amount of funding that was cut from each.

Burns also discussed K-12 spending, and the per-pupil expenditure compared with surrounding states, explaining that Wyoming is $5,000-$8,000 higher than everybody else, and most national tests show Wyoming is 1 percent above surrounding states.

“School spending is going to be problematic coming up this next year,” Burns said. “Next year we are estimating a $400 million shortage in school funding and the year after that we are looking at a shortage of over $1 billion if oil, gas and coal prices stay the same.”

In addition, he touched on the gun bills and a bill that he and Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, collaborated on, which was originally worked on by former state Rep. Rosie Berger, to have the joint powers board recognized as an energy distribution entity by the state. The latter bill has been set aside for review as an interim topic.

Burns said the cities, towns and counties will be receiving money from the $105 million state direct distribution funding this year, but he doesn’t know what they will be getting next year, if anything. He recommended not starting any new capital projects.

In other business, the council awarded a 24-hour beer permit to the Crazy Woman Saloon in conjunction with the Mountain Inn Bar for Dayton Days in Scott Bicentennial Park.

Two applications for the permit were submitted for council review. Johann Nield applied on behalf of Wyoming Winds and the Hang Gliding Club of Sand Turn. Crazy Woman Saloon owner Debbie Clawson and Mountain Inn Bar owner Donald Townsend applied jointly.

Nield has been awarded the permit for 30 years. The funds raised during Dayton Days go toward paying insurance premiums for the landing area the hang gliding community uses.

Councilors Craig Reichert and Clifford Reed suggested alternating the permit from year to year and allowing someone other than Wyoming Wings to have the opportunity to make some extra money.

Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark was not in attendance. The vote was two to one in favor of the collaboration of the Crazy Woman Saloon and the Mountain Inn Bar.

Councilors also heard a request from Sheridan Senior Center Executive Director Carmen Rideout for continued financial support for the center’s efforts in the Tongue River valley.

She discussed services the center provides and a three-year grant it recently received for a Dementia Friendly Wyoming program.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• approved Sonja Caywood to be the manager of the Kleiber Cabin again this season.

• approved the Tongue River Valley Community Center to be the manager for the Art Badgett Pool.

• appointed Mayor Norm Anderson as voting delegate for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities summer convention.

• heard a report from superintendent of streets and maintenance Billy Miller that repair work on 250 feet of Smith Street needs to be added to the budget.

• heard a report from Junior Councilor from Tongue River High School Austin Miller that a toilet will be making its way around Dayton and Ranchester as a fundraiser for TRHS events, including trips to state competition for FFA and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

• heard a report from Reichert that the band and grand marshal have been selected for the 2017 Dayton Days Parade.

• heard a report from councilor Eric Lofgren that the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board sent out letters of commitment. Out of the 80 required residential, more than 100 were returned almost immediately.

• approved warrants.