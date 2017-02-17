Dayton Town Council approves amending fireworks ordinance

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council approved an amendment, on first reading, of a fireworks ordinance to allow for professional fireworks displays with approved permits at its meeting Wednesday.

Mayor Norm Anderson said the current ordinance does not allow for any flexibility with a special permit for fireworks for events such as prom or homecoming. The amendment allows for a permit to be requested, then signed and approved by the fire department, council and mayor.

“We want an experienced pyrotechnist to handle all fireworks shows,” Anderson said.

The amendment reads: “A permit allowing the discharge of fireworks by a pyrotechnist or other qualified professional may be granted upon an applicant filing an application with the Town of Dayton, Wyoming. Application criteria and requirements shall be established by the Town of Dayton.”

Councilors discussed what the definition of “other qualified professional” should be, expressing concerns that the wording is too vague. They decided that it would encompass someone who has not yet achieved a license but is working toward one as evident with documentation, has experience in pyrotechnics and has passed a safety exam.

Jessie Adams, the wife of Kevin Adams of Dayton who is training for a pyrotechnist license under the mentorship of Sen. Bruce Burns R-Sheridan, said that to become a licensed, certified professional pyrotechnist it is required to pass periodic safety exams, perform four firework shows under the supervision of a licensed pyrotechnist, who must sign documents for each successful show, and also perform one solo show.

A license is not required to shoot pyrotechnics in the state of Wyoming, but is required in other states, such as Montana and South Dakota. The state of Wyoming does not have regulations at the state level.

The council approved the first reading, but Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark opposed, stating she would feel more comfortable if the qualifications to be considered a qualified professional were spelled out and clarified, or if the wording “other qualified professional” was omitted.

In old business, Anderson delegated council appointments for 2017.

• Councilor Craig Reichert will serve as liaison to parks and recreation.

• Councilor Eric Lofgren was appointed council president and will be responsible for business groups in town.

• Walters-Clark was reassigned as liaison to the fire department.

• Councilor Clifford Reed was assigned as council liaison to the planning committee.

In other business, council approved a request from Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board chairman Mayor Peter Clark for continued support from the town of Dayton for the TRVJPB natural gas pipeline project in the form of $5,000, which has been an annual request that according to Town Clerk Linda Lofgren was budgeted for on July 1, 2016. The money goes toward lawyer fees, engineering and loan-grant applications.

In other business, council approved a proclamation declaring April 4 as Mayor and County Recognition Day for National Service. The purpose is to recognize the impact national service volunteer programs such as AmeriCorps and Senior Corps have on communities as they provide a cost-effective strategy to meet the needs and challenges that counties and cities face in education, veteran and military family heath services and community recovery from natural disasters.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• approved the mid-year budget review, for which not a lot of changes were required from the original budget.

• approved adding a discussion about hiring another town crew employee to the work-study scheduled for Feb. 21.

• heard a report from Anderson that the Kleiber Cabin roof and skylight replacement was completed Feb. 14.

• heard a report from Anderson that the third reading on the annexation for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road was tabled for a future meeting due to title issues.

• heard a report from Anderson thanking Eric Lofgren and the town crew for working a long night to save the town from flooding Feb. 9.

• heard a report from Linda Lofgren that an invitation has been extended to Gov. Matt Mead to attend the musical, “The Great Tie Flume” which will be performed at 7 p.m. March 7-9 in the Tongue River High School auditorium.

• heard a report from Anderson that there will be a public meeting in the near future to discuss the Sheridan County Conservation District’s request to do 1,400 feet of river restoration along River Road.

• heard a report from Junior Councilor from Tongue River High School Taylor Holliday that TRHS government classes and its Young Americans for Liberty group are creating pamphlets urging the community to vote against the SJ9 bill.