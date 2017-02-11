Dayton resident pens chapter in business book

DAYTON — Becoming a successful business person means taking risks. Dan Bockman knows that well.

The Dayton resident and owner of the fencing company Bockman Group, LLC, created a thriving company out of faith and hard work. But even though he’s grown his company substantially over the past several years, he still likes to take risks and jump into the unknown.

So what was Bockman’s latest adventure? Co-authoring a book.

Bockman was one of several business people selected to write for “The Better Business Book: 100 People, 100 Stories, 100 Business Lessons To Live By,” which consists of 100 stories written by people like Bockman who share their advice and experience with entrepreneurs and business people.

“It’s really a great book,” Bockman said. “I loved reading what other business people had to say … and I really liked the process of writing in a book.”

His first professional writing endeavor began through his business network. One of his connections, a business marketer in Gillette, asked him to join in on the book project.

Bockman had plenty of experience with trials and successes. He started his Dayton-based fencing company after being laid off from the energy sector in 2013. Bockman Group, LLC, grew substantially since its inception and now employs several people in the Sheridan area.

After a phone interview with the book’s editor, Tyler Wagnor, Bockman was put to work. He had a month to produce a 1,000-word chapter sharing all of his business advice. The task was tougher than he thought it would be.

Bockman racked his brain hoping to chisel down a topic to share with the world. His chapter, titled “7 Superpowers to Defeat Fear of Failure,” details his experience combating self-doubt when launching a business and how to cope with failure.

Bockman learned quickly the challenges of being a writer, consisting of a mix of criticism and — of course — failure.

His first draft proved to be a rocky start. He wrote a lot — well more than the 1,000-word limit given to him by his editor. The editor heavily critiqued Bockman’s writing, telling him to tone down different parts of his chapter and add more details in others.

Bockman has never had a professional book editor copyedit and provide feedback on his writing and called it an interesting experience.

“Other than my English teacher grading my papers in school, I’ve never had anyone judge my writing,” Bockman said. “It was pretty cool getting that opportunity. Even though some of the feedback was negative and did not feel good, it was really constructive…I learned a lot.”

Even as an amateur writer, Wagnor was pleased with what Bockman had to share.

“Dan is incredible to work with and has a massive amount of wisdom,” Wagnor said.

On its release day on Jan. 31, the book hit number one on Amazon’s book store in six different categories and reached the second-most downloaded book on a launch date in the Kindle store with nearly 20,000 downloads in one day.

“That was way awesome,” Bockman said. “We were very pleased with the way that came out.”

The book became Bockman’s first attempt at writing, but it wont be the last. He’s penciled in as a writer for the second volume of the book, which will come out at a later date.

Meanwhile, he plans to keep growing his business and speaking with others on how they can become successful entrepreneurs, as well.

While he’s bound to make some royalties off of the book, that’s the last thing on his mind. Bockman shared his wisdom and ideas not to earn some extra cash, but to inspire others to not fear taking on the business world.

“It’s about getting your message out there,” Bockman said.