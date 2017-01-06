Dayton OKs ‘drip list,’ increases fees

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council approved the running of water to avoid freezing waterlines for the citizens of Dayton at its meeting Tuesday.

According to Mayor Norm Anderson, the town has a “drip list” that is approved annually for Dayton citizens during the winter months through March. It allows the running of water at a “pencil stream,” not a heavy stream, to avoid freezing waterlines during cold weather.

“We hardly ever have to adjust the bills,” town clerk Linda Lofgren said. “There are usually 15 to 20 people on the list, and only one of them doesn’t use a pencil stream. If the amount of water used does change drastically, we adjust the billing according to normal usage, using the charges from the month before the start of running water.”

In old business, the council approved raising all plant investment fees by 35 percent, which includes in-town water, out-of-town water and in-town sewer.

The council previously discussed raising the plant investment fees at its meeting Oct. 19. Lofgren requested clarification, at the meeting Tuesday, of the council’s decision for the fees before completing the resolution.

She had a question regarding raising just two of the fees or the entire list of plant investment fees. The council clarified that the entire list needed to be raised by 35 percent.

The plant investment fees are used to fund upgrades to and maintenance for the water and sewer lines in town. Lofgren stated that water and sewer resolutions require a 45-day public notification before they can be enacted.

In other business, Junior Councilor from Tongue River High School Heidi Henderson reported on Tongue River schools’ activities during December.

She reported that TRHS drama students went to state competition in Laramie. Henderson and another classmate were awarded All-State honors, and three other students received honorable mention awards.

A canned food drive held by the three Tongue River schools helped 54 families by collecting 2,763 cans of food.

TRHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members decorated cookies with students from Tongue River Elementary, while the elementary students practiced for their Christmas concert.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• welcomed Councilor Eric Lofgren back to his seat on the council. He is recovering well from his surgery.

• swore in newly-elected Councilors Clifford Reed and Laurie Walters-Clark.

• passed Resolution 361 honoring the service of Joey Sheeley on the Dayton Town Council.

• passed Resolution 362 appointing Councilor Craig Reichert to a two-year term on the TRVJPB.

• approved the appointment of Walters-Clark to be on the signature card for each of the town’s banking accounts, as an alternative person to sign checks for the town if Anderson is unable to do so.

• received an invitation from Lofgren to attend a meeting between the town staff and the town’s lawyer Thursday at 10 a.m. at the town hall, to go over which ordinances are supported by state statutes and which are not.

• heard a report from Sheeley that the TRVJPB expected that funding recommendations would be released by the end of December for the project, but notice has been received. The board members will attend the SLIB meeting on Jan. 19 and the next TRVJPB meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26.

• heard a report from Reichert that Dayton firefighters plan to attend a training.

• heard a report from Walters-Clark that the next planning committee meeting is Jan. 17.

• approved warrants.