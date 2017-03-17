Dayton approves fiber fair for August in Scott Park

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council approved a request from C R Best Looms and Weaving owner Billie Rawlings to allow the Bighorn Mountain Fiber Rendezvous to gather in Scott Bicentennial Park Aug. 11-13 at the council’s meeting Wednesday.

Rawlings said she would like to use the park for visiting on the evening of Aug. 11 and for a fiber fair Aug. 12, setting up the booths for the fair in a semi-circle by the river in the park. She is not planning to have food vendors unless someone wants to come out on their own.

She said alcohol would not be served.

In addition to the fair, the rendezvous will host classes in a variety of old-fashioned fiber-related disciplines that were passed on in the old days, but are now almost a forgotten art — weaving, spinning, wet felting, wool dying, knitting, embroidery and crocheting.

The classes will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center on Aug. 11 in the afternoon and Aug. 12-13 in the mornings.

The classrooms will be open so people can wander through to get an idea of what working with fiber is about and get information about taking classes in the future.

Rawlings said it is the first year for the event, which she hopes to continue in the future. Because it is the first year she doesn’t expect a large turnout, perhaps 10 teachers and the same number of vendors.

Upon approval, she said she plans to send out invitations to get vendors organized. Anyone interested in taking classes should sign up now by contacting Rawlings at crbestlooms@centurylink.net or at crbestlooms.wixsite.com.

In other business, Councilor Clifford Reed initiated a conversation regarding traffic congestion due to use of city right-of-ways for parking at the corner of Second Avenue and Broadway Avenue by Scott Bicentennial Park.

Reed requested more information regarding town ordinances regarding parking on the streets, especially in that area of town.

Mayor Norm Anderson said there is a no parking sign on one side of the street, and anyone who parks on that side could be ticketed. He added that he will speak with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office about enforcing the no parking sign to keep the street open for emergency vehicle access.

He said he will also assess the situation with superintendent of streets and maintenance Billy Miller and superintendent of water and sewer Jimmy Velos Monday.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the fireworks ordinance to allow for professional fireworks display with approved permit through the town hall, town council and fire department.

• scheduled a work-study to discuss the 2017-2018 budget for 7 p.m. April 18.

• heard a report from Anderson that Velos has completed an annual Consumer Confidence Report on the drinking water, which will be posted on the town’s website by the end of the month.

• heard an update from Councilor Eric Lofgren that the TRVJPB should know by March 31 if the U.S. Department of Agriculture will approve the Rural Development Community Facilities Loan for $4 million. The award for the $1 million State Loan and Investment Board Federal Mineral Royalties Capital Construction Account Grant will be announced June 15.

• heard a report from Lofgren that the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board meeting is March 23.

• heard a report from Anderson that the Northeast Wyoming Elected Officials are having a meeting in Gillette March 25.

• heard a report from Anderson that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities summer convention is in Gillette May 31 to June 2.