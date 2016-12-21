WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Dayton announces holiday lighting contest winners


DAYTON — Officials from the town of Dayton recently announced the winners of the 2016 Christmas lighting contest.

They are:

• First place — Amber Gaona, 214 W. Second Ave., $50

• Second place — Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bernard, 19 Black Mountain Drive, $25

• Third place — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Harnish, 24 Woodrock Road, $15

• Honorable mention — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Groshart, 212 E. Fourth Ave., $10

• Favorite tree — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hinz, 24 Kleiber Drive, $10

Winners of the contest receive Dayton Dollars.

Staff Reports

