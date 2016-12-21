WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Dayton announces holiday lighting contest winners
DAYTON — Officials from the town of Dayton recently announced the winners of the 2016 Christmas lighting contest.
They are:
• First place — Amber Gaona, 214 W. Second Ave., $50
• Second place — Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bernard, 19 Black Mountain Drive, $25
• Third place — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Harnish, 24 Woodrock Road, $15
• Honorable mention — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Groshart, 212 E. Fourth Ave., $10
• Favorite tree — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hinz, 24 Kleiber Drive, $10
Winners of the contest receive Dayton Dollars.
