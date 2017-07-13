Dancing heritage runs deep for Crow nation

SHERIDAN — Tradition runs deep within the Crow tribe in Montana, and dance remains one of the tribe’s proudest traditions. The Crow tribe demonstrated the passing down of the dancing tradition to younger members of the tribe at the first of three powwows planned for this week.

Friday will be the largest powwow with dancers and participants from a number of Native American tribes representing different areas of the United States.

Wednesday’s event gave viewers a taste of the ancient tradition through Crow and Montana-specific dances.

“(Dance) helps the community come together in times of need, in times of celebration,” Truman Boogie Jefferson Jr. told The Sheridan Press. “It helps the people in general to feel better about themselves whatever circumstances present themselves.”

Powwows this week, Jefferson said, feature celebration dances.

“Today, this type of dancing is a celebration dance just saying ‘Mother Earth, I’m alive today and I’m stomping on you and I’m telling you I am alive today and well,’” Jefferson said.

The importance of family in the Crow tradition was apparent, as small children danced alongside adult family members and drummed with the Crow Song Dogs throughout the afternoon. Children learning traditional Crow lullabies in school shared the songs with the group.

“Songs in our culture allow a certain type of dance and allow a certain type of song,” Jefferson said. “Dancing in general is very important because without dancing, some of our cultural things wouldn’t happen without this type of dancing or song.”

The Crow tribe invited visiting non-tribe members to dance, giving folks from across the United States and the globe a chance to participate in the celebration rituals of the Absaroka Crow Nation.

“What we see out in general public is a celebration type of dance,” Jefferson said. “There are a society of different types of dances… it’s a secret society within a people. That’s how important dancing is to the Absaroka Crow Nation.”

The tradition runs deep for lifelong Sheridan residents, too. Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller, who was born and raised in the city he now represents, remembers attending the powwows as a child.

“It’s one of the things that as a kid here in Sheridan from back in the ‘80s until today is one of the things that I remember the most about our town and one of the most special events that we can do,” Miller said. “It’s a great, great event for our city and the people that come around.

“It’s one of those cultural exchanges that we get to be part of and really enjoy,” he added.

Truman Jefferson Sr., gave a blessing in the Crow language at Wednesday’s event.

“We pray for those things that we want to happen and he will make it happen,” Jefferson Sr. said. “I will pray for everybody that you have a safe journey wherever you came from and back, that everybody involved here to have a safe and good fun for the rest of the fair.”

The introductory powwow prepared the community for the large event to come. Jefferson Jr. said the small event featured Montana-specific Crow dancing.

Starting again at 2 p.m. on Thursday, a second powwow will take place.

On Friday, Native American tribes from the continental U.S. will gather at the Historic Sheridan Inn to share in the powwow and dancing traditions with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo community.