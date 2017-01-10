WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Daffodils on sale to benefit Relay for Life
SHERIDAN — Relay for Life participants are now accepting orders for daffodils, the proceeds of which will benefit the organization.
The deadline for pre-orders is Feb. 17, and flowers will be delivered in March.
The cost is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets and $70 for 10 bouquets.
Orders can be placed by calling any local Relay for Life team or Jessica Martin at 307-751-1533.
Staff Reports
