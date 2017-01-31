WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Dad, daughter dance planned for Saturday to benefit local school
SHERIDAN — A dad, daughter dance will take place Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The cost is $50 per couple and $20 per additional daughter. Daughters 2 years old and younger get in for free.
Tickets will not be sold at the door, but are available in advance from Immanuel Lutheran Church or by calling 763-7320.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Martin Luther Grammar School.
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.
Staff Reports
