Cyber threat training, other events a boost to community

Wannacry is the newest cyber threat that captured attention worldwide over the last week. Forward Sheridan continues to bring educational and training opportunities to all businesses in northeast Wyoming regarding cyber threat strategies.

On June 1, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will host InfraGard training at the downtown location of Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Our speakers will be focused on issues with health care records and implications; Barb Grofe is a nationally recognized expert in cyber security.

Secondly, thanks to Greta Knapp at Bank of the West, we’ll have Mike Borowczak, Ph.D, from the University of Wyoming. He is the director of CyberSecurity Education and Research. Borowczak will articulate the efforts at the University of Wyoming and how cyber threats impact the internet of things (things like your cellphone, car electronics, etc.). Please check out the Forward Sheridan Facebook page or sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/infragard-sheridan-wyoming-training-tickets-34327466376 or look at the FBI InfraGard website calendar of events.

Several recent events that typify our efforts to bring people to Sheridan include the annual Snicker’s Cup soccer tournament, which was a banner success at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The event set the stage for ideal multiple game soccer events, which will be continued this weekend with the Wyoming High School state soccer tournaments. The facility at the BHEC is building a broad-based notoriety for excellent setting, expansive vistas and very welcoming area that is difficult to match within a 400 mile radius.

Next up, which is another marker, is the Bighorn Mountain trail run, which will take place in mid-June. The socio-economic impact is that many of the distance runners will gather in the Sheridan area several days prior to acclimate. Forward Sheridan witnessed this via a brief consumer tour at one of our local breweries, where I visited with 10 runners representing three states. This is an opportunity for those athletes to meet in a friendly locale, enjoy downtown and catch up. The event is an opportunity to showcase downtown Sheridan and our community.

Both events require countless hours of volunteer work and orchestration for which Sheridan residents come to the forefront.

Another positive event was the closing meeting for the Outdoor Recreation Task Force that occurred last week. This is a framework driven by the state of Wyoming to assess, quantify and form a method for Wyoming to manage and capitalize on the active tense of outdoor recreation. We as a community are very much a part of outdoor recreation. We appreciate the effort and time Mark Weitz has taken to represent Sheridan and his specific interests on the task force.

Another note of appreciation goes to Colin Betzler and his efforts and successes with the Sheridan Community Land Trust. His change of guard will set a high standard of performance and expectations, but more importantly, the expectation of the cohesive and inclusive approach he used day in and day out.

Jay Stender is the executive director of Forward Sheridan.