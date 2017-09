SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community has organized a nonprofit summit for Sept. 22 at the Sheridan College Broadway Center.

The summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include sessions on event planning, storytelling, workplace ergonomics, nutrition and more.

The cost to attend is $50 per person. For information, contact Amy Albrecht at 674-6446, ext. 4203.

The Broadway Center is located at 245 Broadway St.