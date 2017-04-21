Curious George visits library, promotes literacy

SHERIDAN — Wyoming PBS visited the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wednesday with its book and television series character, Curious George.

Wyoming PBS Education Coordinator Carol Garber said the appearance is part of the station’s effort to promote early childhood education.

At the event, children lined up to have pictures taken with the life-size character. Many brought Curious George books and stuffed animals.

The event is just one example of PBS’s efforts to get kids reading at early ages. Among other programs, the nonprofit also has a nine-part series to educate parents, guardians and teachers on developing children’s reading skills called “Reading Rockets: Launching Young Readers.”

Each episode in the series is 30 minutes long and is based on research findings.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, reading to children ages 6 months to 5 years old increases vocabulary, curiosity and memory. It also instills a positive association with books while building listening skills.

The Wyoming Department of Education has an early childhood readiness program, which helps schools, organizations, educators, families and communities by providing leadership and support for implementing early education programs.

Garber said Curious George will visit 13 schools and libraries in Wyoming over the next couple weeks to promote early childhood literacy.

