Cunningham to compete for rodeo queen title

SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School incoming senior Delani Cunningham will compete in Gillette July 16-22 at the National High School Finals Rodeo to be named National High School Rodeo Association Queen.

Cunningham is the 2017 Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen.

Cunningham also competes in goat tying and team roping, but will focus on the rodeo queen contest in July.

Cunningham also participates in 4-H and recently completed a course to become a certified nursing assistant. She will work at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo this summer.

The Big Horn student is the 2017-2018 student president of the Wyoming State High School Rodeo Association and served as the 2016-2017 student secretary.

She finished in seventh place in the year-end standings for goat tying.

Cunningham, 17, is the daughter of Casey and Jessie Cunningham.