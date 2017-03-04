Cultivating prenatal health, wellbeing

Cultivating prenatal health and wellbeing through specially designed yoga practices is safe and can become a delightful weekly experience for both mom-to-be and baby. Such a practice, when well thought out by the instructor and conveyed with a little extra TLC, turns out to be an invigorating as well as relaxing method of promoting self-care. As a multi-dimensional approach, prenatal yoga encourages proper stretching, strengthening and balancing postures that emphasize minimal impact on joints.

Research (MayoClinic.org) has shown that prenatal yoga produces excellent benefits beyond increasing muscular strength, flexibility and the endurance essential for childbirth. Some of these include diminishing lower back pain, reducing nausea, headaches and shortness of breath, promoting quality sleep and lowering stress and anxiety levels. Mindful focusing practices and essential breathing techniques relate especially to the upcoming labor period.

A weekly yoga class dedicated completely to prenatal participants is ideal for moms-to-be. Sessions that are organized and led by a certified prenatal yoga therapist are the perfect choice, creating the best environment for staying safe while nurturing personal health and wellbeing through compassionate self-care. An RPYT has completed extensive training, specifically focused on best practices for, and needs of, pregnant women and their “little ones.” Experienced prenatal yoga instructors recognize unique circumstances and take time to guide moms-to-be with suggestions of options to carefully modify or enhance a movement or pose.

Typically, prenatal yoga classes involve the following elements:

• breathing exercises encouraging various length inhales and exhales without holds, creating management-based practices for labor contractions and childbirth;

• awareness-enhancing practices assisting with releasing tension in typically susceptible areas, such as shoulders, back, hips, legs or feet;

• gentle stretching for optimal prenatal flexibility, fostering range of joint motion, without overdoing it;

• powerful standing, kneeling or sitting movements and poses aligned purposefully with the breath, ideal for increasing strength;

• balancing poses that are custom-designed with safety in mind;

• mindful meditation time for calming body, mind and spirit;

• a final restorative relaxation interlude.

In addition to remarkable potential benefits, prenatal yoga classes provide a gathering place where pregnant women can meet and become part of a “community.” Together, they prepare for motherhood, while supporting the journey their “little ones” will soon take into a whole new world — outside Mom’s womb.

Whether you are new to yoga or a long-time practitioner, I encourage pregnant women to check out a well-designed prenatal yoga class. Empower yourself to stay motivated to develop or maintain optimal physical, mental, emotional and energetic balance every day throughout your pregnancy. Cultivate your health and wellbeing in an uplifting and supportive environment and enjoy a weekly boost — created just for you and that precious “little one.”

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, CHES, E-RYT500, CYT700, RPYT, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga. She also teaches doctoral courses in health promotion and wellness and holds an adjunct research fellowship at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah. Email her at theyogaqueen@gmail.com.