CSOs clean up streets through vehicle tagging

SHERIDAN — Abandoned vehicles pop up in droves on the Sheridan Police Department’s daily reports. A focus on the abandoned vehicles around town comes, in part, from the person coworkers call the “abandoned vehicle czar” — Community Service Officer Kris Walker.

“(A previous boss of mine) used to laugh at me because we’d go down the road and I’d slam on the brakes, put it in reverse and he’d be like, ‘What is your problem?’” Walker said, mentioning a flat tire she spotted on a vehicle that he didn’t catch.

Walker said she “sticks,” or places stickers on abandoned vehicles, anywhere from five times per week to five times per day. Walker estimated more than 200 vehicles stuck by her alone in the past year.

“I stick them to get them off the street because if I don’t, they just keep piling up, piling up,” Walker said. “And a lot of areas like on Highland Avenue that I stick, there’s very limited parking for these people.”

Walker’s keen vision for abandoned vehicles was slightly hindered by the black writing on the red 2017 registration stickers, but she still ends up finding numerous cars throughout the community, even when off duty. Walker volunteers with the local home-delivered meals program and notes abandoned vehicles to stick on her next shift. Sometimes, though, an abandoned vehicle will stand out.

“I literally had one car on North Sheridan Avenue — I guess they wanted to get my attention — they took the engine and put it on top of the hood,” Walker said.

Those looking to dispose of inoperable vehicles from their property may take the scrap metal to the city of Sheridan landfill Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The landfill is located at 83 East Ridge Road. Otherwise, inoperable vehicles must be registered and moved off of the street or they will be towed. Neither SPD nor the city of Sheridan charges for cars to be deemed abandoned, but if towed, the owners will be charged by the towing company for removal and return. Towing remains a last resort for SPD.

“The process is if we tag the vehicle as abandoned and we give approximately 48 hours for the responsible party to remove it from the street,” Lt. Tom Ringley said. “Most people do a great job of moving their vehicles. They all have pretty good reasons. They either move their vehicles or get them registered and they’re good to go.”

Ringley said if residents do not remove the vehicles during the 48-hour window, officers must comply with city ordinance and tow the vehicle. The ordinance categorizes an inoperable or abandoned vehicle as one that is not registered or operable.

“The streets are maintained by the money we pay for registrations among other things, so therefore for the privilege of operating a motor vehicle on public streets, one has to register their vehicles,” Ringley said. “Also to be parked on a city street, the vehicle must be operable.”

A vehicle with a flat tire would be classified as inoperable.

Walker runs the visibly expired registered plates through the system before sticking the vehicle to ensure the vehicle’s registration truly is expired. She receives the state’s return on her laptop in her service vehicle. If the vehicle does have expired registration, she writes up the ticket with an explanation on why the owner is receiving the neon green sticker.

Walker encouraged anyone with questions or concerns about their vehicles receiving an abandoned vehicle tag to call her and she can help explain the problem and the process.

“When it doubt, call us,” Walker said.