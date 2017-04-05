Crisis intervention team includes 60 percent of SPD

SHERIDAN — Officer Howie Fitzpatrick holds a deep passion for helping people. He said if he had a job where he could talk to people all day, it would be the perfect job.

Fortunately for him, his job as a Sheridan Police Department officer allows him to do just that, serving as both the school resource officer at Sheridan Junior High School and as the unofficial crisis intervention training officer for SPD.

Fitzpatrick said around 60 percent of the department has completed CIT training. His goal remains to have 100 percent trained as soon as possible.

Training for CIT requires five days and 40 hours. In that time, around 30 professionals donate their time to present about different elements of CIT, making the training nearly free of charge. The training sets aside 10 hours for an impact panel, which includes individuals with mental illnesses, family members of those individuals or others affected by mental illness. Fitzpatrick said the panel proves most effective, as well as the scenario training with actors and others.

Fitzpatrick currently limits the training to law enforcement and mental health professionals, but hopes that a mental health first-aid class will be available for the community in the future.

For now, he plans on preparing his team for any and all types of crisis intervention.

“It’s the epitome of cops being cops for the right reasons,” Fitzpatrick said during a Citizen’s Police Academy session Tuesday.

CIT officers become a specialized group trained to respond to events involving mentally ill individuals with diseases ranging from schizophrenia to post-traumatic stress disorder. The training helps officers learn de-escalation tactics through collaboration with the mentally ill subject, who officers refer to as a consumer.

CIT training stemmed from the Memphis Police Department, when an officer fatally shot a mentally ill individual. The program, designed by MPD in 1988 spread to 2,000 communities in all 50 states as well as internationally.

Fitzpatrick said while officers still need to handle any criminal activity, a large reason for CIT is to keep mentally ill individuals out of the criminal justice system and in more appropriate mental health facilities. In addition to placing those individuals with more productive help, CIT also helps cut costs by keeping officers from using Title 25, which is a legal process by which officers or examiners may hospitalize a person thought to be a danger to self or others or unable to meet basic needs as a result of mental illness. De-escalation tactics and proper care also free up mental health crisis beds.

De-escalation tactics include calm conversation with the individual.

“Communication is not what is said, it’s how it’s heard,” Fitzpatrick said. “If I’m calm, I’m going to project calm and share calm.”

Fitzpatrick works with police officers, as well as Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, the Department of Veterans Affairs, counseling agencies, mentally ill individuals, their family members, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Fitzpatrick completed two trainings in Sheridan thus far. Fitzpatrick has yet to set up a schedule for upcoming trainings, but utilizes resources around the state and sends SPD officers to trainings outside of Sheridan County.