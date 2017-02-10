Crews respond to early morning fire on Brundage

SHERIDAN — Local crews responded to a structure fire early Friday morning on West Brundage Street.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue was paged at approximately 5:30 a.m. to reports of flames on the roof of the Crowley Fleck building at 101 W. Brundage St. Fire Chief Terry Lenhart said that while crews won’t know the cause of the fire until after investigations conclude, the bulk of the fire was in the attic space the building shares with Parker’s Glass Shop.

He also said there was also significant damage to a heating unit located on the roof.

Sheridan Police Department officer Spencer Kukuchka said there were no injuries.

The Goose Valley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The building is owned by TK, LLC, a company that, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State website, is registered to Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.