Crews gaining ground on fires in eastern Sheridan County

CLEARMONT — Fire crews have gained ground on containing the fires burning in eastern Sheridan County.

According to Clearmont Fire District volunteers, fire line has been established all the way around the complex fire near Leiter and firefighters are making progress toward containment. The Cottonwood Fire has been 100 percent contained.

The total acreage burned has not been verified, but the most recent estimates from Sheridan County Fire Warden Bill Biastoch put it at more than 100,000 acres. The exact number of firefighters and equipment operators working to contain the fires was not immediately available. Crews from most of the local volunteer departments, as well as the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies and companies have contributed to the firefighting efforts.

John Malli, a volunteer with the Clearmont Fire District, said Sunday that one abandoned building had been lost to the fire. He also noted that livestock have likely been lost, but no additional information was available on the extent of losses.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews remain on site and local groups continue to collect donations of supplies and food for the firefighters and equipment operators. Malli said snack foods, especially, are always welcome.