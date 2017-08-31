Crews battle fires Wednesday night, Thursday

SHERIDAN — A grass fire burns throughout the night at the NX Bar Ranch near Decker, Montana. The Goose Valley, Clearmont, Tongue River and Big Horn volunteer fire departments responded to grass fires Wednesday night and continued to battle the blazes into Thursday morning.

A lightning storm that moved through the area ignited a number of fires. Additional information on the number and sizes of the fires was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Crews faced conditions including dry grass and shifting winds.