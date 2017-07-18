Crew responds to lightning caused fire in Bighorns

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Firefighters are responding to a lightning-caused fire in the Bighorn National Forest.

The Big Goose Fire is located north of the Big Goose Ranger Station in the Tongue Ranger District. Four firefighters are handling the fire, which will be contained Tuesday. The fire has burned about one-tenth of an acre in timber and grass. No structures are threatened.

Though no fire restrictions are in place in the national forest, fire managers remind everyone to be extra vigilant about fire safety in the Bighorns.

Wildfires can be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week to Cody Interagency Dispatch Center at 800-295-9954 or by calling 911.