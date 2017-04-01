Craig Johnson to sign copies of new book

SHERIDAN — Craig Johnson will sign copies of his new book, “Vicious Circle,” on April 6 at 5 p.m. at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

The book was released March 21, and focuses on Joe Pickett and his family as the past comes back to haunt the game warden.

For more information, see sheridanstationery.net.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.