CPA grads compliment community focus of police

SHERIDAN — Folks from Phoenix and a young high school student were among the many who gained a fresh perspective on policing in Sheridan’s community through the 2017 session of the Citizen’s Police Academy.

Each year, the Sheridan Police Department conducts a nine- to 13-week class on the local police force, covering how SPD handles traffic stops, drugs, domestic violence and accident investigations, among other topics. The class remains free for community members and includes dinner as well as pertinent information on how law enforcement serves the community.

This year’s class graduated 11 students, including a mother and her high school daughter, who hopes to enter law enforcement as a career.

“We watch a lot of police shows, like Blue Bloods and stuff like that, and I started getting interested just in a few of the episodes in the way they handled certain situations,” Desiree Barron said. “Obviously it’s Hollywood, and I didn’t want a Hollywood version, I wanted a real-life version.”

Her mother, Monique, who planned to attend just the first class with her daughter, ended up liking it so much that she stayed for the duration of the session.

The education gained during the classes helped the high school student convince her mother of the positive aspect of considering a law enforcement career.

“For me, it’s really helped me and my mom appreciate law enforcement for what it is and not the reactionary view we see on TV,” Monique Barron said.

SPD emphasized community policing, not as a buzzword, but more as a proactive duty of every officer in the department. The students noticed.

“The quote (Chief Rich Adriaens) had, ‘You know that you’re effectively policing when your citizens act more like your police and your police act more like your citizens.’ When you really think about that, it’s so true because we’re all working together,” Monique Barron said. “It’s a community. I think that’s why the people enjoy living here so much — you’re neighbors.”

Robert and Susan Johnson, a couple who recently relocated to Sheridan from Phoenix, Arizona, recognized the neighborly feel of SPD as compared to the Phoenix Police Department.

“Coming from a big town moving to a small town, it was nice to meet the local officers and know what they’re doing for us. They’re really on their game,” Susan Johnson said.

Susan Johnson rode along with a friend who serves on PPD.

Her experience was exciting — coming into a shift with more than 10 calls waiting to be responded to and leaving with 10 more for the next patrol officer — but the proactive nature of Sheridan’s police encouraged her.

“It’s not that they don’t want to, it’s that they don’t have time,” Susan Johnson said of the Phoenix department. “It’s all reactionary.”

After experiencing criminal property damage to their business in Phoenix, the community outreach of SPD comes as a relief to the couple who now proudly call Sheridan home.

“It’s so nice to meet people who really care about the community,” Robert Johnson said.