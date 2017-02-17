Cowgirls’ Roberts out for season with knee injury

LARAMIE — Wyoming women’s basketball coach Joe Legerski announced Thursday that an MRI confirmed junior guard Liv Roberts will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury in the Cowgirls 61-54 loss against Colorado State Wednesday night.

Roberts, from Missoula, Montana, tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee. She will be scheduled for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Roberts was leading the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg) while starting in all 25 games for the Cowgirls.

She had scored in double-figures 22 times while being named Mountain West Player of the Week four times this season.