Cowgirls earn spot in Women’s NIT

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team received an invitation to the 2017 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) on Monday evening. Wyoming will host the Seattle Redhawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a WNIT first-round game.

“We are excited to continue postseason play in the WNIT,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “To be able to host a game speaks volumes of our administration and our fan base.”

The Cowgirls capped off the year with a 21-9 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the MW to place second in the league. The 13 victories were the most conference wins in program history, and it was the eighth time under head coach Joe Legerski with 20-plus wins in a season.

Three members of the team were recently recognized as the Mountain West announced the 2017 All-Conference team, while Legerski was selected the 2017 Coach of the Year by his peers.

Junior Liv Roberts was named to the All-MW and All-Defensive teams for the first time in her career, while sophomore Marta Gomez was selected as the Sixth Player of the Year. Freshman Taylor Rusk earned a spot on the league’s All-Freshman team.

This year’s WNIT appearance by the Cowgirls marks the seventh postseason tournament berth in Legerski’s 14 seasons at Wyoming. UW will be playing in the WNIT for the sixth time during Legerski’s tenure and the first since 2013, when Wyoming dropped a 71-63 contest against Northern Colorado. Prior to that, the team advanced to the second round in 2006, won the 2007 WNIT title and moved on to the third round in 2010 and 2011.

Wyoming also earned the school’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Women’s Tournament in 2008.

Tickets went on sale at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office Tuesday morning. Tickets start off priced at $14 per adult and $10 per youth. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person until 5 p.m. at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

Season ticket holders will have until Wednesday at noon to claim their regular-season seats for this postseason event. Tickets may be claimed online at GoWyo.com/tickets by logging into “My Account” and then clicking “post-season applications.” Tickets may also be purchased by visiting or calling the ticket office.

Any unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be released to the public at noon on Wednesday.

Student tickets will also be available for $5 per ticket. Students need to show their WYO-Wildbunch App or a student ID to purchase. Students can purchase these tickets in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office or at the Student Union Box Office.

If applicable, fans should use their same Cowgirl Basketball parking pass used during the regular season. Due to continuing construction, fans parking in the stadium parking lot are advised to follow new signage and instructions to enter the Arena-Auditorium through War Memorial Stadium. Alternatively, fans can also access the Arena-Auditorium through the Fieldhouse entrance by walking around the south side of War Memorial Stadium to the Fieldhouse east hallway entrance.

The WNIT committee selected 64 teams for its 2017 Postseason WNIT.

The field will consist of 32 automatic berths and 32 at-large teams. First-round games will be played over a three-day period Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Second-round games would begin Saturday, and the schedule would stagger similarly for two weeks until the NIT championship on April 1.

The full tournament bracket can be found at womensnit.com.