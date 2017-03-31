Cowboys win CBI title

LARAMIE — A dominating first half propelled the Cowboys to their first postseason tournament title since winning the 1943 NCAA Championship defeating Coastal Carolina by a score of 83-59 on Friday evening in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Arena-Auditorium in the third game of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

“I can’t say enough about the fans tonight; they provided great energy for us,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said, “and I couldn’t be happier for our players, our coaches and our fans. This is truly about the team.

“I was the one chosen to lead this program, but this is about everyone who has worked so hard all year. Not many teams get an opportunity to end their season with a championship, and tonight we were able to be one of those teams.”

Sophomore guard Justin James was named MVP of the College Basketball Invitational. He averaged more than 17 points per game in the tournament after leading UW in scoring this season.

The Cowboys held the Chanticleers to under 35 percent from the field for the second-straight game. The cowboys also won the battle on the boards for the second-straight game grabbing 44 to CCU’s 39.

Wyoming took care of the basketball in the game with only seven on the night tying a season-low.

The Cowboys hit 13 threes on the night and now have 369 on the season, extending their Mountain West single-season record. Wyoming closed the season hitting double-digit 3s in 14 of its last 15 games.

The Cowboys got off to a 7-2 lead in the first two and a half minutes. James and Jonathan Barnes led the way along with a triple from Lieberman. Barnes brought tremendous energy in his second-straight start, as he added a tip in bucket and three rebounds.

UW built the lead to 15-9 with James scoring seven of those points. But the Chanticleers were aggressive making it a 15-13 game at the 14:36 mark. The Pokes grew the lead to 7 points at 20-13 on a 3-pointer from Herndon that hit the iron and bounced back into the cylinder.

The Pokes went on a 15-0 run for over six and a half minutes. Hayden Dalton spearheaded the attack with three triples, as he helped the Pokes build a 35-19 lead. Herndon added 5 points to the streak for Wyoming. The Cowboys would then cruise to a 42-23 halftime lead. The Pokes held Coastal Carolina to 32 percent from the field in the opening half.

The Chanticleers opened the second half with a 5-0 run in the opening minute, making it a 41-28 game. CCU cut the lead to 10 points at the 15:27 mark of the second half on a 3-pointer from Williams-Powell. The Cowboys responded, holding CCU scoreless for three minutes using a 5-0 run, making it a 49-34 game. Dalton hit his fourth triple on the day through contact to highlight the run.

A 6-0 run on a 3 point play from Jordan Naughton and Dalton’s fifth triple made it a 62-41 game with around nine minutes remaining in the game. Back-to-back dunks from Naughton and James built the lead to 25 points, a game high with under seven minutes remaining.

An 8-2 run capped off by senior Jason McManamen’s final 3-pointer as a Cowboy fittingly gave the team their largest lead of the game at 81-51 with just over three minutes left in the game. The Pokes cruised through the final possessions to secure their first postseason title in nearly 75 years.