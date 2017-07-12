Cowboys train long hours for their sport

SHERIDAN — Fans at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo only get to see some of the world’s greatest athletes compete for a few seconds at a time.

However, any professional cowboy or cowgirl will tell you that it takes hours of practice to ensure those quick actions in the arena lead to a prize buckle.

Tie-down roper E.J. Panetta and bareback bronc rider Devan Reilly both call Sheridan home, and for them, there is no better place to train for their sport.

Panetta will compete in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for the 22nd consecutive year this week. While he runs an asphalt business in Sheridan, the Sheridan native still makes time to head out to a friend’s ranch to practice tie-down roping.

Panetta, his horses and his wife train for events at a ranch near Sheridan owned by Billy Doenz. Panetta said he will train at the ranch weekly in Doenz’s indoor barn and outdoor facility.

“I am really gracious that he lets me train there,” Panetta said. Panetta competes in about 20 rodeos every season.

Training is essential to be competitive in tie-down roping; horses have to be trained to stop on a dime once the calf is roped. Getting horses up to speed, along with perfecting his own skills, takes plenty of hours of work.

“In the event, there are so many variables,” Panetta said. “You have to work on your own craft, making sure your horses are doing the right thing, making sure you are roping correctly.”

In the winter, Panetta tones down his training, but continues the work because the skill requires constant practice or it can be easily lost.

“It’s not really one of those things you can take six months off of then pick it back up,” Panetta said about roping. “You can’t do that if you want to try to compete at the professional level.”

Bareback bronc riding may be one of the most physically-demanding rodeo competitions, but Reilly said preparing your body physically is only half of what it takes to train for the sport.

Like a quarterback on Monday morning, Reilly begins his training by watching tapes of his competitors and himself. He watches film on some of the best cowboys in his event and tries to imitate their techniques.

“I’ll sit there for about 15-20 minutes, and I’ll just watch those guys ride,” Reilly said about watching tape of other riders. “I’ll break it down; I’ll watch everything from their mark out, their spurring motion, how they keep their upper body square, is their chin tucked, where is their free arm, are their toes turned out and how they finish the ride.”

Reilly also turns to reading, using positive thinking and visualization techniques. He said the best thing any competitor can do is surround himself with other good people.

But when he needs to get in physical shape, Reilly pulls out all the stops. He works on his cardio both during and outside the rodeo season to train certain muscle groups. He’ll even go as far as doing a set of push-ups while he’s filling up his car with gas.

“Bareback riding is a very wild event, so I want to be explosive, I want to be powerful, I want to be strong and I want to be fast,” Reilly said. “So I want to train like that.”

When he needs to train for his rides, he often uses local facilities. Reilly has traveled to his alma mater at Gillette College to train on the rodeo team’s horses prior to and after the rodeo season. About once a month, Reilly will train on a bucking machine at the Sheridan College AgriPark. During that time, he takes what he’s learned watching tapes of himself and others and works on his form.

“I think cowboys often get a bad rap,” Reilly said. “You see all these movies where they are off drinking, fighting and chasing girls — and there is definitely that crowd. But you look at the guys who are in the top 50 in the world, they are watching what they are eating, taking vitamins and minerals, getting good sleep and they are waking up early to get a workout in before they drive 10 hours to their next rodeo.”