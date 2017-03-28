Cowboys drop first game of CBI finals

CONWAY, S.C. — A slow start on offense hindered the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team in a 91-81 loss to Coastal Carolina in the first game of the College Basketball Invitational championship.

The two teams return to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday for the second game, as the Cowboys look to force a third game in the best-of-three series. Game three would be played Friday at 5 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

“We have to get better as a program on the road,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said after Monday’s loss. “Coastal Carolina protected their home floor with great energy and physicality. We tried to fight back, but we allowed too many points tonight.”

Wyoming hit 13 3-pointers for their 12th game in the last 13 with double-digit triples. The Cowboys have made 344 3-pointers on the season.

After UW held its last two opponents to under 40 percent from the field, Coastal Carolina shot 47 percent Monday night. Wyoming shot 44 percent from the field.

Senior Jason McManamen recorded 19 points for his 24th game in double figures. McManamen hit four 3s, bringing his school record to 207 for his career.

Junior forward Alan Herndon hit two 3-pointers.

He has at least two 3-pointers in 21 games this season. He finished the night with 14 points to go with five blocks, a career-high and the most by a Cowboy since Larry Nance Jr. had five against San Jose State on Jan 18, 2014.

“I thought Alan (Herndon) did a tremendous job protecting the rim,” Edwards said. “Coastal Carolina hit 3-pointers well tonight, and they were great in the paint with their offense rebounding.”

Sophomore guard Justin James recorded 12 points for his 29th game in double-figures this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton added 11 points.

The Chanticleers jumped out to an early 15-5 lead, shooting 6 of 10 from the field. Wyoming was 2 of 7 and allowed 6 of CCU’s 15 points to come off of turnovers.

Back-to-back triples from McManamen made it an 18-12 game with 13:31 left in the opening half.

Wyoming cut the lead down to 5 points with 11:29 remaining on a 3-point play from Dalton. Coastal Carolina responded with a 9-0 run to make it a 31-17 game with a few ticks under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Pokes responded with their own 8-0 run to make it a 34-27 game with 6:25 remaining. But Coastal Carolina answered and built the lead back to double-digits before Wyoming cut the deficit to 44-35 to close the half.

Wyoming struggled to cut into the 9-point halftime deficit in the second half. The Pokes made it a 7-point game on a Jeremy Lieberman 3-pointer, but CCU built the lead back to double-digits with 13:54 remaining.

Six straight points by McManamen made it a 9-point game with just over two minutes remaining. Redshirt freshman Cody Kelley made it an 8-point game almost a minute later, but it wasn’t enough, as UW fell 91-81.

Demario Beck, Jaylen Shaw and Michel Bamba all had 15 points to lead Coastal Carolina.

Game two tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Laramie.