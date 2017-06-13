Cowboy Hall of Fame names 2017 honorees

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Board of Directors conducted annual business meetings May 20 and 21 in Casper, where the class of 2017 WCHF honorees was selected.

The process of selection was begun by committees in 10 geographic regions across the state soon after nominations closed. The WCHF sends each nomination to the county from which it was submitted, where regional honorees are chosen by their respective committees. Nominees ranked at the top in each county are again reviewed during the state board meeting.

Successful candidates and their nominators have been notified electronically and received their invitations to the 2017 WCHF induction ceremony and festivities, scheduled for Sept. 23-24 in Casper.

Local honorees for the WCHF are Floyd “Hawk” Shaffer and Robert L. “Bob” Snyder.