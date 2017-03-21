Cowboy Hall of Fame to honor locals at banquet

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will host a banquet Sunday to honor local cowboys.

The banquet will begin at 2 p.m. and include a silent auction and fellowship. It will honor Alex Johnston Jr., Bob Lester Leath, John Streeter, Gene Williams and Jack Reisch.

The event will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive. For additional information, contact Liz Kincaid at 672-7421.