Court issues split sentence for sex offense

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court issued a split sentence for a man charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second and third degrees.

According to court documents, Nicky Hopkins engaged in consensual sexual acts with two underage boys, one 14 years old and the other 15 years old at the time.

The now 24-year-old entered a guilty plea on both counts during a Nov. 17 change of plea hearing.

The state, represented by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Christopher LaRosa, asked the court to accept the terms of the plea agreement. LaRosa said the evidence in the presentence investigation points to the fact that contact was consensual by nature.

LaRosa met with both of the victims’ mothers and one of the victims, who asked that Hopkins lose his current job, register as a sex offender and serve a period of incarceration.

Defense attorney Angela Long submitted several letters in support of Hopkins and put Pastor Ben Davis of Sheridan’s Seventh-day Adventist Church on the stand to testify. Davis said he conducts Bible studies with Hopkins and plans to house him after incarceration. Davis works with the Binding Broken Hearts ministry, reaching out to incarcerated individuals.

Judge John Fenn mentioned Hopkins’ history of substance abuse and asked if that remained a factor to consider in post-incarceration treatment. Hopkins said no.

“I think I’ve overcome it myself,” Hopkins said.

The court accepted the terms of the plea agreement, sentencing Hopkins to 3.5 to six years in prison, which was suspended for a split sentence of one year of incarceration and five years of probation for both counts, to be served concurrent to one another. Hopkins must also complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and register with the Wyoming sex offender program. His 217 days of time served will be credited to him for the incarceration period.