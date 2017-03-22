WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Coursen, Bilodeau to wed in June
SHERIDAN — Seth J. Coursen and Kendall J. Bilodeau will wed June 10 in Sheridan.
Coursen, originally of Casper, earned associate degrees in agriculture business and accounting from Casper College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming.
He is the son of Dan and Shannon Coursen of Casper.
He is currently employed as an accountant with PMCH Accounting Firm.
Bilodeau, originally of Dayton, is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
She is the daughter of Rick and Brenda Bilodeau of Dayton.
Bilodeau is currently working as a phlebotomist with Wyoming Health Fairs.
