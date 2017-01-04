Couponing that works: All about Catalina checkout coupons

“Dear Jill,

Could you explain some tips about checkout coupons? I am trying to get into couponing more this year and my supermarket has a sale that says ‘Buy $30 and get $10 for your next order.’ Is the $30 before or after coupons? Can I use the $10 checkout coupon I get to buy more from the $30 sale and then get another $10?

Hallie O.”

Many supermarkets and drugstores around the country participate in rewards programs involving checkout coupons that are printed at the register during the checkout process.

These coupons are often called “Catalinas” by shoppers, as Catalina Marketing is the company behind this program, which provides the mini-coupon printers to stores.

Catalina coupons actually are quite sophisticated. During the checkout process, the system looks at each item purchased to determine whether or not a coupon should be printed. You may have noticed that you often receive coupons for products you buy, or for products in the same category that you buy. For example, buying a bag of dog food may generate additional dog food coupons on this trip or a future trip.

A spending threshold sale like “Buy $30, Get $10” is typically after manufacturer coupon discounts. Stores receive reimbursements for manufacturer coupons, so they typically function just like cash in these kinds of promotions.

If you buy a $3 item and use a $1 manufacturer coupon on it, the $3 price is what usually counts toward your $30.

Now, if your store offers store coupons, keep in mind that these typically count against your spend threshold when you are adding up your total for a “Buy $30” offer. These offers usually use the actual sale price of the item to count toward a total, and most store coupons effectively reduce the selling price of the item.

Depending on the manufacturer coupons available during your sale, you can conceivably drop your $30 total to $15 during a sale like this. After paying the post-coupon total of $15, you’ll get a $10 Catalina checkout coupon. This coupon is good for $10 off your next shopping trip and is typically not restricted to any specific products. Effectively, you’ve then bought $30 worth of merchandise for $5!

With every promotion, it’s important to read the fine print, too. At times, I’ve encountered Catalina offers that specify a spend threshold like $30 must be met after all coupon discounts – manufacturer or store. In this case, you’ll have to do a fair amount of calculation before making your purchases, as you’ll need to stay above that target dollar amount after each coupon is scanned.

You asked a great question regarding whether or not you can use a $10 Catalina coupon to buy $30 worth of additional merchandise on a subsequent trip, then get another $10 Catalina. In many cases, you can, but in my experience it does differ by store and promotion. It’s worth reading the text on any Catalina coupon you receive as I’ve had offers that clearly state you will not receive a second Catalina if you use the first one to pay for another round of items that are part of the same promotion. In these cases, I’ll save the Catalina for a separate transaction, perhaps using it to buy produce, meats or items that are a little more difficult on which to save.

While many Catalina coupon offers are advertised in the store’s circular or on signage in the store itself, not every Catalina offer is advertised. If you pay close attention to the Catalina offers that print at checkout, you may notice that some of these little slips of paper aren’t coupons at all. Some contain the details of future promotions.

These Catalina alerts will share the date range for an upcoming offer, the products involved and what the spend thresholds are for the promotion. I save these Catalina alerts not only to help plan my own shopping, but also to share with my blog readers at JillCataldo.com.

Jill Cataldo is a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three.