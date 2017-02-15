Coupon confusion surrounds brand partnerships

“Dear Jill,

I have noticed that a lot of products now have two brands on them. For example, Scope mouthwash now says ‘Crest Scope’ on the label. If I have a coupon for any Crest item, can I use it on Crest Scope? I have also seen Glad Trash bags with Febreze or Gain scents. Can I use a coupon for ‘any Febreze product’ on Glad trash bags?”

Paul W.

I try to steer clear of discussing specific brand names and retailer names in my column, lest anyone misconstrue it as an endorsement of specific products or stores. However, to fully discuss this issue, I’m going to have to delve into some “brand talk” — please understand that my mentions of brand and manufacturer names are solely for purposes of discussion.

Indeed, there are many co-branded products on the shelves these days, and I understand this can cause some confusion when you’re preparing coupons for a shopping trip. With your example of Crest Scope mouthwash, the former Scope product now bears the name “Crest Scope.” Crest coupons typically state a specific product on which they are valid, such as toothpaste, whitening strips, or mouthwash. However, if the brand were to issue a coupon for “any Crest item,” you would be allowed to use it on Crest Scope mouthwash.

The situation becomes more complex with your second example. In fact, as I researched this, I learned that there is at least one variety of Glad trash bags, which advertises that it neutralizes odors with “Febreze freshness” and the original scent of “Gain!” That’s right — three different brand names and logos on the same product’s package. Could a shopper use a coupon for “any Febreze product” on a box of Glad trash bags with Febreze freshness?

The answer is no. While these Glad trash bags do feature the scents of other brands, they are still Glad products. They are not considered Gain or Febreze products. (In fact, Glad is a Clorox product, while Febreze and Gain are Procter & Gamble products. P&G owns a share in the Glad Products Company, which allows them to create products like these trash bags that blend two or more different brands together.) Glad is still its own brand, and coupons for Febreze and Gain products will not work on Glad trash bags.

What happens though when a manufacturer, like P&G, creates a similar situation with two of its own brands on a single product?

“Jill,

I think I found a deal but I want to make sure it’s legitimate. Dawn dish detergent has some scents that are ‘Dawn with Olay.’ Being that this has the Olay brand on it, too, can I use a coupon for $2 off an Olay product on the dish detergent? It would make it free.”

Carol H.

While some varieties of Dawn dish detergent state they are made “with Olay beauty,” this does not make them Olay products. They are still Dawn dish detergents. Unlike the “Crest Scope” mouthwash noted above, which is a jointly named product, “Dawn with Olay” is Dawn detergent, and you should only use Dawn coupons on it.

I do realize this can be confusing, as the average consumer doesn’t always know (or care) who the parent brands and companies are that may be involved with co-branding a product.

One product that I used to receive a fair amount of email about was Lipton tea. Many consumers do not realize that Lipton tea bags are manufactured by one company (Unilever,) while Lipton liquid, bottled teas are made by another (PepsiCo.) Coupons for tea bags cannot be used on liquid Lipton teas, even though they’re both Lipton products. This created a great deal of confusion from consumers who thought that a coupon for “any Lipton tea” should be valid on any Lipton tea product. Even though both products share a brand name, the coupons are being issued and redeemed by two different companies. A coupon for dry tea won’t scan on a bottle of tea. Helpfully, new versions of Lipton coupons issued by Unilever do exclude liquid teas in the fine print.

Jill Cataldo is a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three.